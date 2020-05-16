More segments of economy to be opened up : Karnataka Minister

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
The Covid-19 pandemic is still affecting the normal life, but we have to open up our economic activities through social distancing and other hygienic practices, said Karnataka’s Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.
Addressing trade and industry via a video conference organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI), Shettar said a series of package announced by the State and Centre for the revival of the MSMEs is expected to bring the much needed dynamism to the economy and would come out of the crisis with more strength.
He said that even during the lockdown period, the state government was in constant touch with various industrial sectors.
“In Karnataka, we have already partially opened the manufacturing and economic activities as per the guidelines set by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Activities are operational and more segments will be opening up,” said Shettar and added that the historic financial package unveiled by the Prime Minister would give much needed relief to all segments of the economy.
Shettar said the strength of manufacturing sector is the MSME sector, which is the supplier to the capital goods sector and we have to protect both the segments. “The credit flow has to be brought back. The working capital requirements of the MSME sector has to be supported with liberal schemes,” he added.
Karnataka’s Principal Secretary of Industries Department Gaurav Gupta said the State government is committed to support the industrial sector which is facing the brunt of the pandemic.
“There is no restriction of the industries sector employing 100 per cent of their human resources keeping in mind the safety norms. The department will make all efforts to bring back the workers who have migrated,” he explained.
In his introductory speech, Ullas Kamath, Chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries said that during the lockdown period the FICCI was in constant touch with the government and the industries department. The officers of the department gaveus all permissions necessary for our functioning, he added.
