More than 85 per cent of all active Covid-19 cases are from eight states

Eight States — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal — contribute 85.5 percent of active caseload of Covid-19 and 87 per cent of total deaths in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated in a press release.

According to data given out by MoHFW, currently, India has 2,13,072 active infections out of the over 5.08 lakh confirmed cases. Rest have been believed to be recovered. Maharashtra (72,950), Tamil Nadu (33,265), Delhi (30,149), Gujarat (8,065), Telangana (7,583), Uttar Pradesh (7,360), Andhra Pradesh (6,293) and West Bengal (5,655) have a majority coroanvirus cases.

A total of 13,957 deaths are from eight states - Delhi (2,492), Gujarat (1,771), Maharashtra (7,106), Tamil Nadu (957),Telangana (237), UP (630), West Bengal (616), Andhra Pradesh (148), which constitute a majority of 15,685 deaths across India.

Meet on Covid-19

The 17th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 was held under the chair person ship of Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare by a video-conference hosted at Nirman Bhawan. S Jaishankar, Union Foreign Minister, Hardeep Puri, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, attended the meeting.

The GOM was briefed on the current status of Covid-19 cases in the country, the recovery and mortality rates, doubling rate, ramped up testing and strengthened healthcare infrastructure in the various states.

It was also informed that, as on date, 15 central teams consisting of public health experts/epidemiologists, clinicians and a senior Joint Secretary level have been deployed to provide technical support to the States. Another central team is currently visiting Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of Covid-19.

The GoM was informed that the key focus areas are strict containment measures and surveillance, utilising full testing capacity, focus on monitoring of co-morbid and elderly population, predicting emerging hotspots leveraging digital tools such as Aarogya Setu; ensuring seamless patient admission processes; fatality mitigation by effective clinical management, focus on infrastructure preparedness (critical care beds, oxygen, ventilators and logistics) and ensuring that non-Covid-19 healthcare services are not impacted.

Increased testing

Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that samples tested in the last 24 hours have increased to 2,20,479 taking the total cumulative number of samples tested to 79,96,707 (as on date). India now has 1,026 diagnostic labs dedicated to Covid-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private labs, he stated.

As on June 27, there are 1,039 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals with 1,76,275 isolation beds, 22,940 ICU beds and 77,268 oxygen supported beds; 2,398 dedicated Covid-19 health centres with 1,39,483 isolation beds, 11,539 ICU beds and 51,321 oxygen supported beds.Moreover, 8,958 Covid-19 care centres with 8,10,621 beds are now available.

The Centre has also provided 185.18 lakh N95 masks and 116.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the States, Union Territories and central institutions.