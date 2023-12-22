On a day when the opposition hit the streets to protest mass expulsion of its 146 MPs in the just concluded Winter Session, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the Congress led INDIA bloc parties were looking for a reason to disrupt the Parliament to give a vent to the frustration of loosing the Assembly elections.

Joshi singled out former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to charge that he was “enjoying” and videographing mimicry of a Constitutional authority by a fellow Lok Sabha member. “The Congress is not responsible when in power and most irresponsible when in opposition,” Joshi sarcastically remarked at a press conference called to give a round-up on the Winter Session of Parliament which had to wind up on the penultimate day owing to large scale expulsion and disruption of both the Houses.

‘Requests for expulsion’

Interestingly, he remarked that the government didn’t want to expel them but after a few of them were shown the door by presiding officers of both Houses for unruly behavior, others also came and requested similar action to join their colleagues outside.

“We did not want to suspend MPs, we requested them. But after we suspended a few MPs, several of their colleagues came with requests to us seeking suspension. This is the level the Congress stoops to,” said Joshi, with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on his side.

The opposition MPs were demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach, giving past precedent that even former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, who was also looking after the home portfolio, had spoken in both the Houses after the Parliament attack.

Anniversary attacks

On the Parliament attack anniversary, which is on December 13, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber shouting slogans and triggering smoke from canisters they were carrying. Same number of persons from their group did the same outside the House and were arrested and charged under stringent UAPA for terror activities.

Joshi told journalists that BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha, whose office sought entry permission for the intruders, has been recorded as part of the probe in the Parliament security breach case.

“The Speaker is the custodian of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha Speaker is saying repeatedly that he is responsible for the security. Why are they not trusting what the Speaker is saying? They were deliberately looking for revenge after the defeat in the assembly elections. They had been planning internally and they got the opportunity,” Meghwal said.

Vice President insulted

He also too a pot shot at Congress. “Security breach in the Parliament is a big issue. A committee has been formed and an investigation is underway. The Vice President was insulted. Congress believes that it is only their right to govern. They think that the Vice President should be the one nominated by them. They cannot stand PM Modi, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is their mentality to insult the Dalit, farmers and the backward classes,” the MoS said.

Giving an update on the outcome of the winter session, Joshi said the 17th Lok Sabha was historic as it witnessed reading down of Article 370 and on Thursday Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Adhiniyam, 2023 were passed by both the Houses. Overall 19 bills were passed in this session, he told reporters.

The winter session, Joshi informed, was the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha as the 2024 Budget Session would only approve Vote on Account, which is an estimate of expenses the outgoing government needs ahead of the poll period as the new financial year begins from April 1, and was unlikely to transact any legislative business.