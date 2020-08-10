MS Swaminathan award for environment protection conferred upon RS Paroda

The Rotary Club of Madras East has conferred the MS Swaminathan Award for Environment Protection 2019 upon RS Paroda the Founder Chairman of the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), New Delhi for his enormous contributions in the field of plant breeding and genetic resource management and his leadership in establishing over 20 institutions in the field of crops, horticulture, livestock, natural resource management, fisheries, agricultural engineering and social science sectors.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Paroda was a former Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Government of India.