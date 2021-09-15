National

Mumbai: BARC scientist hangs self inside the premier facility

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 15, 2021

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai

He was a native of Sujangarh in Rajasthan with expertise in superconductors, said an official

A scientist with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mankhurd in Mumbai allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the helium plant inside the premises, police said on Tuesday.

Champalal Prajapati (44), a Scientist Officer G with the Technical Physics Division, took the extreme step on Friday, a Trombay police station official said.

“He was a native of Sujangarh in Rajasthan with expertise in superconductors. On the day of the incident, his wife rang up his colleagues after he failed to reach home in time. His colleagues found him hanging some time later,” the official said.

An accidental death case was registered after his post mortem report as well as a police probe did not reveal anything suspicious in the incident, the official added.

