Mumbai has 41% of Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 cases

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Maharashtra’s coronavirus case count rose to over 2 lakh in July first week with 41 per cent cases (84,524) in the Mumbai municipal area. As on July 6, out of the total Covid-19 patients in Mumbai, 55,884 have recovered, while 4,899 total deaths were reported. The city has 23,732 active cases according to a report on Covid cases published by the State government.
Maharashtra has reported 8,822 total deaths, of which Mumbai’s share is 56 per cent (4,899). After Mumbai, Pune Municipal Region has reported 22, 236 cases, followed by Thane Municipal Corporation (11,959).
Pune, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have 13,864 active patients.
Thane, Thane Municipal Corporation, and areas under civic bodies of Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhivandi-Nizampur and Mira-Bhayandar together have reported 47,935 cases — that is 23 per cent of total cases in Maharashtra. There are 28,508 active cases in these areas.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is keen on taking forward ‘Mission Begin Again’, insisting that the government is addressing the Covid-19 pandemic with full capacity.
“The (government) machinery is working day and night in Mumbai to control corona. But the fight has not yet finished. The number of patients coming (to hospitals) in the last stage for treatment still prevails. This number should reduce” said Thackeray in a recent meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
