Mumbai local: Railways adds 350 new trains

The Railways on Monday expanded its suburban train network in Mumbai with 350 additional trains and an expanded list of additional staff with access to the public transport.

Central Railways and Western Railways will be running additional 150 and 148 Mumbai local services respectively, from July 1. The list of essential staff who can access the train service will now include nationalised bank staff, defence and judiciary staff, among others.

“The Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow. As identified by the State government, essential staff including employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, nationalised banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed. No services yet for general passengers,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Western Railways had resumed local train services on June 15 for ferrying essential workers. The Railway body had issued detailed guidelines for workers to maintain social distancing. Only 700 passengers are allowed on a train, instead of 1,200 earlier.

Western Railways, on Monday, added 40 additional services. Prior to this, 202 services were operational on the suburban train network.

Majority of the additional services have been added on the Virar-Churchgate route, followed by the Churchgate-Borivali route.

Here is a detailed break-up of the new trains as provided by WR:

• Virar-Churchgate: A total of 161 services (82 in Up direction + 79 in Down direction).

• Nalla Sopara-Churchgate: A total of 7 services (1 in Up direction and 6 in Down direction).

• Vasai Road-Churchgate: 2 services in Up direction.

• Virar-Borivali: 2 services in Up direction.

• Vasai Road-Borivali: 2 services in Down direction.

• Churchgate-Borivali: 134 services (70 services in Up direction and 64 services in Down direction).

• Mahalaxmi-Borivali: 6 services in Down direction.

• Churchgate-Dahanu Road: 6 services (3 Up and 3 Down)

• Borivali-Dahanu Road: 2 services (1 Up and 1 Down)

•Virar-Dahanu Road: 28 services (14 Up and 14 down)