Mumbai: Malls reopen, witness slow start

Malls across Mumbai opened with a slow start, after four months of lockdown. With most branded stores still closed, customers looking for electronic stores and essential supplies returned empty-handed, a report by Indian Express said.

As Maharashtra showed some signs of stabilisation in its active Covid cases, the Government allowed opening up of the malls with new guidelines easing restrictions and permitting activities under Mission Begin Again.

The Maharashtra Government on July 29 had put out fresh relaxations to the lockdown norms and allowed malls and market complexes to reopen from 9 am to 7 pm across the state, including in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. However, the theatres, food courts and restaurants in these complexes would continue to remain shut. The reopening order was signed by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sanjay Kumar, the report said.

Large malls have installed safety and hygiene equipments, such as UV scanners at the entry for disinfecting handbags, UV boxes for disinfecting shopping bags, thermal scanners at entrances, and safe air conditioning as per government guidelines.