Mumbai Mayor infected with Covid-19

The Mayor of Mumbai city, Kishori Pednekar, has been infected with Covid-19. Today afternoon, in a tweet from her personal twitter handle @KishoriPednekar, she said that her antigen report has been positive and further informed that she is not suffering any symptoms and has isolated herself at home on the advice of the doctors.

Her tweet in Marathi said that tests are also being conducted on her family members and added that with good wishes and blessings from her supporters, she will soon start serving the citizens of Mumbai.

Pednekar is a nurse by training and before entering active politics, she used to work with the JNPT Hospital.

As the pandemic broke, she had visited Nair hospital in April to boost the morale of the nursing staff, wearing a nurse’s uniform.

The Mayor used to work as a nurse until 2001.