Mumbai records 393 fresh Covid-19 cases; 25 more succumb

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 28, 2020 Published on April 28, 2020

A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai.   -  REUTERS

The coronavirus case count in Mumbai inched towards the 6,000-mark on Tuesday with the detection of 393 fresh infections, while 25 more patients died, taking the toll to 244, the city civic body said.

With 393 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, the tally zoomed to 5,982, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 25 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 244, it said in a release.

The BMC said 431 new coronavirus suspected persons were admitted at various hospitals in the city.

Also, 219 more people have recovered from the viral infection, taking the number of discharged patients to 1,234 so far, it said.

According to the release, out of the new cases, samples of 103 had tested positive in private labs on April 25-26.

These patients had already been admitted in isolation wards, where they are receiving treatment, the BMC added.

