Mumbai to get India’s largest air quality monitoring network

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will develop an air quality monitoring network across 90 locations in Mumbai. This will make it the largest network in India, as per a report in Hindustan Times

The project is likely to be finished over the next five years. The ambitious project will be funded by the BMC and private players. BMC is planning to invest ₹9.5 crores to install 80 real-time air monitoring stations. These stations will give location-wise updates on the quality of air. While 10 mobile sensors (in Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport buses) will collect samples from different parts of the city to analyze the air quality, HT reported.

The plan is to lay the largest networking of air quality monitors overtaking Delhi, which has 38 monitors in present.

Currently, Mumbai has 30 air quality monitoring stations. 15 stations come under the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), 10 under the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), and five under BMC.

The decision was made as Mumbai saw a rise in particulate matter concentration by 80 per cent from 2007 to 2018. PM10 (solid and liquid particles less than 10 microns suspended in the air) concentration was the highest in 20 years in 2018 at 162 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3). The surge in pollutant levels was eight times the international standards.