‘Muziris Paddle’ to kick off on February 12 in Kochi

Kayakers, standup paddlers and sailors from India as well as abroad will converge in Kochi to paddle along the National Waterway 3 of the historic Muziris. The project 'Muziris Paddle', which carved a niche on the international tourism map in the last three years, will take place on February 12 and 13 along the Kottappuram-Kochi Waterway.

The fourth edition of the 'Muziris Paddle', jointly organised by Kerala Tourism, Muziris Heritage Project and Jellyfish Watersports will be flagged off on February 12 at Kottappuram Corniche, Kodungallur. It will be attended by prominent persons from the political, social and cultural spheres, who will also grace the concluding ceremony in Bolgatty on February 13.

The 'Muziris Paddle 2021' that kicks off from the Amphitheatre near Kottappuram Market will travel through the Periyar and enter the National Waterway 3 near Munambam.

On the first day, the team will visit the Pallippuram Fort and Cherai Sahodaran Ayyappan Museum, two prominent destinations close to the lake.

The team will resume the tour on the next day to enter the Vembanadu Lake, covering Nedungadu Veeranpuzha and Vypin Manjanakkadu. After savouring the beauty of Mulavukadu islands, it will circle the Bolgatty islands beneath the Goshree Bridge. By 3.30 pm, the paddlers will reach KTDC Marina, close to the Bolagatty Palace.

The main centres on the waterway will have facilities for leisure, entertainment and food, said P.M.Naushad, MD, Muziris Heritage Project and A.K. Sreejith, General Manager Jellyfish Watersports.

Muziris Paddle' will also spread a message on 'River/Lake conservation and keeping it plastic-free'. Throughout the trip, the team will collect plastic waste from the lake with the help of regional organisations, environmental groups and volunteers.

The event logo was launched by Kadakampally Surendran, the State Tourism Minister.