K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana legislative council member, has said her name doesn’t figure in the FIR (first information report) of the Delhi Excise Policy case.

“I have read the report and found that my name was not mentioned anywhere in it,” she said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had served a notice under Section 160 of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) on Kavitha last week in connection with the case and sought time on December 6 to meet at her residence, either in Hyderabad or Delhi.

Kavitha, who agreed to meet the CBI team on December 6 in Hyderabad, on Monday sent a communication , expressing her inability to meet its team owing to prior engagements.

“I can meet you any day from December 11 to 15 in Hyderabad,” she said.

After receiving the notice, Kavitha had asked the CBI to give her a copy of the FIR filed in the case and the complaint made by the Union Home Department on which it initiated a probe.

The CBI reportedly replied in an email, informing her that the FIR copy was available on its website.