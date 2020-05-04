Mysuru turns out classic case of fast recovery, as Davangere emerges hotspot

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
In Karnataka, Mysore is turning out to be a classic case of fast recovery from Covid-19. While Davangere, which was green district, suddenly emerged as a hotspot with 22 cases getting detected in less than 24 hours.
“From a total of 90 positive cases, the Mysuru district so far has seen 79 discharges and currently has only 11 active or live cases. No deaths has taken place,” S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister told reporters.
“We should compliment the Mysuru district administration and today at the meeting, they expressed confident of turning the district into green zone shortly,” he added.
The Mysuru district was rocked by two incidents of infection spread – First from a Jubilant Generics Limited’s executive, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, had come in contact with one of the 10 foreign nationals who visited the plant in Nanjangudu. Second was from few who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation.
After the infection spread, the Mysuru district administration on war footing identified around 2,500 people, who had come in contact with the infected people, placed them in quarantine and brought the situation under control.
On Monday, Karnataka saw 37 new positive cases getting confirmed taking the total tally to 651 and total death to 27 and about 321 discharges.
Of the remaining 302 cases, 296 positive patients are at designated hospitals, condition stable and six are in ICU. 37 new cases are spread across: Davangere – 22 cases, Bidar – 7 cases, Mandya and Kalaburgi 2 cases each, Chikaballapura, Haveri, Vijayapura and Bengaluru Urban one case each.
For the state government, Davangere is cause for worry. The infection is mainly due to two sources - Patient No 533 and 556. The patients got infected when they attended social function at Bagalkote and by interacting with a person who had travel history to Gujarat.
According to Suresh Kumar, “Patent No 533 has infected 19 persons. During contact tracing 25 primary and 127 secondary contracts have been identified. While Patient No 556 has infected two persons, so far 12 primary and 34 secondary contracts have been traced.”
To a question of Karnataka’s high mortality compared with southern states and national average, Suresh Kumar said “Yes, it is cause for concern for us. On analysis of death cases in the state, we came to know that patients were admitted late and private hospitals referral to designated Covid hospital were late.”
To address it, all ICU admissions are given importance and an expert committee has been constituted as to how to prevent fatalities,” he added.
