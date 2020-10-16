Nagpur: Minister urges administrative staff to respond to Covid campaign

The population in Nagpur district needs to be trained with the help of public participation to stay away from COVID pandemic till they are vaccinated against corona disease. For this, the Nagpur district administration should quickly respond to the initiative 'My work is My Responsibility', which was started under the campaign 'My family is My responsibility', said the Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Nitin Raut in a media statement.

A letter has been prepared by the District Disaster Management Authority of the District Collector's Office, Nagpur, which has appealed to all the local government staff to participate in the door-to-door survey for 'My Family, My Responsibility'.

The letter has appealed to the staff to encourage the citizens to come forward voluntarily in the ongoing campaign for the protection of life and health of the citizens. The letter also provided information on telephone numbers required by each staff memberand socially committed volunteers in the survey work area. The staff should also stay in touch with the concerned medical officers, the statement added.