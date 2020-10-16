National

Nagpur: Minister urges administrative staff to respond to Covid campaign

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 16, 2020 Published on October 16, 2020

The population in Nagpur district needs to be trained with the help of public participation to stay away from COVID pandemic till they are vaccinated against corona disease. For this, the Nagpur district administration should quickly respond to the initiative 'My work is My Responsibility', which was started under the campaign 'My family is My responsibility', said the Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Nitin Raut in a media statement.

A letter has been prepared by the District Disaster Management Authority of the District Collector's Office, Nagpur, which has appealed to all the local government staff to participate in the door-to-door survey for 'My Family, My Responsibility'.

The letter has appealed to the staff to encourage the citizens to come forward voluntarily in the ongoing campaign for the protection of life and health of the citizens. The letter also provided information on telephone numbers required by each staff memberand socially committed volunteers in the survey work area. The staff should also stay in touch with the concerned medical officers, the statement added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 16, 2020
Nagpur
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.