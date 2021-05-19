Narada graft case: TMC leaders custody extended by a day

Bengal ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, and others arrested by the CBI connected with the Narada graft case will continue to be in judicial custody. The custody has been extended by a day.

Their bail petition will again be taken up for hearing by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in an early morning swoop on Monday arrested the two ministers - both known to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MLA, Madan Mitra and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee, in connection with a bribery case.

The four accused have been named in a charge sheet filed by the investigating agency connected with a sting operation that revealed them along with other Trinamool top brass - including leaders, MLA, MP - taking bribes.

Their arrest had led to protests across the state, with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting in on a six-hour dharna at the CBI office in the state. All four were granted interim bail by a special court, but in a dramatic turn of events late into the night, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail and ordered a judical custody.