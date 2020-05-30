Nasscom, Karnataka govt launch Covid-19 pandemic data analysis tool

Karnataka government has efficiently handled Covid-19 with the use of technology and now with new data analysis tool developed by Nasscom we would take it to the next level, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayan on Saturday.

The minister after launching the data analysis tool developed by the Nasscom in a video conference said, “it is an excellent solution which combines data and analytics. This helps the authorities make strategic decisions to aid the control of Covid-19.”

The product can provide all the relevant Covid related information including source of infection, its classification, infection rate, statistical information, detecting the infection as well as treatment along with real-time information on available infrastructure and human resources. This will be of immense help in making our efforts more efficient,” he said.

According to Nasscom, from spread analysis to hospital bed occupancy, here's a quick look at the multi-faceted tracking platform that Nasscom #TaskForce has created to assist Karnataka fight the pandemic. A big thank you to everyone who has helped bring this project to life! #TogetherWeCan.

He added “Karnataka has managed the Covid-19 situation very effectively using the latest technology. Everyone is working hard under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to control the spread of Covid-19. The BBMP healthcare and Apthamitra helplines have received a lot of praise. The Central Government has identified Bengaluru as a model city due to our efforts to control Covid-19. The whole country has witnessed and appreciated the efforts of the IT-BT sector to aid the efforts to control the virus.”

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh tweeted after the meet, “As we enter the unlocking phase in a safe and information led manner..only technology can help ensure we save lives and livelihood..@kiranshaw

Thank you Kiran for your leadership and support. The tech industry n @nasscom is committed to partner the Govt in this critical journey.”

Sindhu Gangadharan of SAP tweeted “Launch of the #covid Pandemic platform by Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka @drashwathcn, great work and leadership @nasscom @debjani_ghosh_ @rnivruti @sriana Proud of the contributions from @saplabsindia especially @rahul_lodhe

https://warroom.karnataka.gov.in”

Digitise healthcare

Ashwatha Narayan also made an appeal to the IT-BT sector “Covid-19 will be with us for many days. We need to improve the infrastructure of the health sector. It is important to digitize the healthcare services for which the help of the IT-BT sectors will be essential. We need to use all the available resources to provide 24/7 health care in the city. Our work should be a model for other states to follow. I, as a doctor, am ready to provide all possible co-operation. I request all companies to join hands with me to do this.”

Dignitaries who were present in the video conference included Biotechnology Vision Group Chairwoman Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Information Technology Vision Group Chairman Krish Gopalakrishna, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh, Nasscom Vice President K S Viswanathan, Intel India Head Nivruti Roy, Infosys COO Praveen Rao. Practo CEO Shashank and Rohini Srivatsa of Microsoft.