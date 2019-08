National Film Award: List of winners in feature film category

Here is the list of the National Film Award winners:

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale Kasargodu

Best Child Actors: PV Rohith for Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada), Sameep Singh for Harjeeta (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for Hamid (Urdu), Shrinivas Pokale for Naal(Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti for Naal

Special mention for performances: Sruthi Hariharan (Nathicharami), Chandrachud Rai (Kadakh), Joju Joseph (Joseph), Savithri (Sudani from Nigeria)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindhu Malini for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Madya & Jyoti Tomar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Music Director (Songs): Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat

Best Special Effect: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali for Padmaavat

Best Music Direction (Background Music): Shashwat Sachdev for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Indrakshi Pattanaik, Gaurang Shah & Archana Rao for Mahanati

Best Action: Vikram More and Anbu Ariv for KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjunatha S for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Rahul Ravindran for Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sriram Raghavan , Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Hemant Rao & Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Churni Ganguly for Tarikh

Best Cinematography: MJ Radhakrishnan for Olu (Malayalam)

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Sherdukpan Film: Mishing

Best Pangchenpa Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Ma’Ama

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baaram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva