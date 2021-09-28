National

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

PTI Chandigarh | Updated on September 28, 2021

Navjot Singh Sidhu   -  PTI

In letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he will continue to serve the party

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

 

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

 

It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

Punjab CM Channi meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Surgical strike in Punjab
 

Published on September 28, 2021

state politics
Punjab
