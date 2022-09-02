Navy gets new ensign bereft of colonial past but has Shivaji imprint on it

The Indian Navy on Friday got a new ensign that is bereft of colonial past but has an added feature that carries inspiration from Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the indigenously designed, developed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, he also unveiled a new Naval ensign at the Cochin Shipyard Limited. The new flag was hoisted at the INS Vikrant and all other ships, formations and establishments of the Navy would be adopting it.

New flag

In his address, Modi stated that India has taken off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery. “The Indian Navy has got a new flag from today. Till now the identity of slavery remained on the flag of Indian Navy. But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky,” he said.

The ensign has undergone many changes in the past. As a symbol of national pride, the erstwhile Naval ensign included the National Flag in the upper left canton, red vertical and horizontal stripes and a golden yellow State Emblem superimposed on the intersection of the red stripes, said the Navy. The national motto ‘Satyamev Jayate’ engraved in Devanagari script, was included underneath the State Emblem.

Two constituents

The white ensign identified nationwide with the Navy, now comprises two main constituents - the National Flag in the upper left canton, and a Navy Blue - Gold octagon at the centre of the fly side (away from the staff), said Navy officials.

The Octagon is with twin golden octagonal borders encompassing the golden National Emblem (Lion Capital of Ashoka – underscribed with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in blue Devnagri script) resting atop an anchor; and superimposed on a shield, explained officials.

Below the shield, within the octagon, in a golden bordered ribbon, on a Navy Blue background, is inscribed the motto of the Indian Navy ‘Sam No Varunah’ in golden Devnagri script.

The design encompassed within the octagon, explained Navy officials, has been taken from the Indian Naval crest, wherein the fouled anchor, which is also associated with colonial legacy, has been replaced with a clear anchor underscoring the steadfastness of the Indian Navy.

The Navy Blue colour of the octagonal shape depicts the Blue Water capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The twin octagonal borders draw their inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj Rajmudra or the Seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a prominent Indian king with a visionary maritime outlook, who built a credible Naval Fleet that earned grudging admiration from European Navies operating in the region at the time.

The Octagonal shape also represents the eight directions (four cardinal and four inter cardinal), symbolising the Indian Navy’s global outreach. The Octagon stands for good fortune, eternity, and renewal, and draws positive energy from all directions. The new Naval White Ensign is thus, rooted in the glorious maritime heritage of India, as well as reflective of our Navy’s present –day capabilities.