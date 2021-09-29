NCLT allows Valli Arunachalam to withdraw earlier waiver plea

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai, on Wednesday allowed the application filed by Valli Arunachalam (petitioner) and her family to withdraw an earlier waiver petition.
The Tribunal, however, made no observations on the second (fresh) waiver application filed by the petitioner, and listed the matter for hearing on October 13. It has kept the application open.
The withdrawal application was to rectify the errors in the first application, which had sought waiver of the minimum shareholding requirement of 10 per cent for maintaining the alleged oppression and mismanagement case against Ambadi Investments – the holding company of the ₹38,100-crore Murugappa Group. The waiver petition by Valli Arunachalam, which was filed on March 10, said that the family owns 8.21 per cent in Ambadi Investments, and falls short of the minimum requirement as per section 244 of the Companies Act, 2013, by 1.79 per cent.
In an earlier hearing, the respondents’ counsels strongly opposed the withdrawal application, stating that it was not maintainable.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...