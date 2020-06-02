NCLT-Chennai Bench rules in favour ofKumudam promoters; appoints Chairman

iPhone SE 2020: Endearingly small, enduringly powerful
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The National Company Law Tribunal’s Chennai Bench has ruled in favour of the petitioners — A Jawahar Palaniappan and A Kothai — in a case pertaining to Kumudam Publications Pvt Ltd and said the cancellation of 3,32,440 equity shares held by Jawahar Palaniappan, representing 64.73 per cent of the company, was “illegal, invalid and non-est” in law.
The order followed a petition filed against Kumudam Publications, P Varadarajan, P Srinivasan and Imprint Tech India Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Varadarajan and his family.
Kumudam Publications brings out a number of magazines and periodicals, including the popular Tamil weekly Kumudam, which was founded in the 1940s. The dispute between the petitioners and the respondents (Varadarajan and Srinivasan) relates to the management of the company that owns Kumudam.
It has been going on for sometime with both sides approaching various legal fora, including civil and criminal courts. There was even an attempt to work out a mediated settlement between the two groups, following which an agreement was signed providing for the exit of the respondents from the company in return for consideration to be given to them as per the MoU.
Palaniappan, a medical professional based in the US, is the son of SAP Annamalai, the founder-editor of Kumudam. Varadarajan is the son of PV Parthasarathy, who was associated with the magazine from the early days, first as a manager and later as publisher.
In its order, passed by BSV Prakash Kumar, Acting President, and S Vijayaraghavan, Member (Technical), the tribunal permitted the petitioners to nominate two more directors in proportion to their shareholding in Kumudam Publications, the first respondent, bringing the total number of directors to six. It appointed KK Balu, former Vice-Chairman, Company Law Board, as Chairman of Kumudam Publications for six months.
The Chairman will head the Board of Directors and also hold necessary annual general meetings/extraordinary general meetings and conduct the affairs of the company, including updating the register of members, preparing annual accounts and balance sheet for all the years where no accounts have been approved by the board and for convening the shareholders’ meeting to give effect to the orders of the tribunal.
The tribunal held that the resolutions passed by the board meeting on September 28, 2011, of the respondents without the presence of the petitioners was invalid and hence the cancellation of 3,32,400 equity shares of ₹100 each held by the first petitioner (Palaniappan) was illegal, invalid and non-est in law.
It also held the subsequent cancellation of 200 shares of the first petitioner was invalid and illegal. The tribunal directed that the Register of Members of Kumudam Publications be rectified to restore the 3,32,640 equity shares in the name of the first petitioner. The tribunal also held as illegal and non-est in law the Form-32 filed by the second respondent (Varadarajan) with the RoC, Chennai, intimating the cessation of petitioners as directors of the company from January 2, 2012. It ordered deletion of clauses 31(a), 32 and 39(b) of the Articles of Association.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
A prescription to build a more sustainable and equitable world post the pandemic. V Rishi Kumar reports
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
The June futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in a ...
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...