NCP to join hands with SP in Uttar Pradesh polls

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on January 11, 2022

NCP chief Sharad Pawar   -  PTI

Party to contest in Goa and Manipur

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that his party will fight Uttar Pradesh polls in an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP). He also announced that NCP will contest in Goa and Manipur.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Pawar said that NCP will join hands with SP and other small parties to defeat the ruling BJP. He alleged that UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP were trying to polarise the State ahead of elections and the people of Uttar Pradesh will reject their communal agenda.

Pawar said his party is discussing an alliance with the Congress and Trinamool Congress in Goa to put up a united front against the BJP. He said that party leader Praful Patel was in discussions with the Congress and Trinamool leaders.

Published on January 11, 2022

