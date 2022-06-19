Extending paternity leave to reduce the burden of raising children on mothers, incentivising employers and sensitisation of the corporate sector for employing more women workers were among the recommendations made by experts at the Final Law Review Consultation on the Maternity Benefit Act, the NCW said on Saturday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had organised the Final Law Review Consultation on the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 and the 2017 amendment.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing and analysing the legislation affecting women and recommending amendments to meet any lacunae, inadequacies and shortcomings.

Important suggestions made

Some of the important suggestions made by the panellists were to extend the paternity leave period so that the burden of raising children is shared equally between both the parents, incentivising employers and sensitisation of the corporate sector for employing more women workers.

The experts also discussed the issue of women working in the unorganised sector, a provision of crèche facility on a case-to-case basis rather than number of employees and the scope for incentives for employers, the NCW said in a statement.

Through the consultation, the commission sought views, suggestions and opinions of experts and stakeholders from all over the country. It invited legal experts, lawyers and academicians to deliberate upon the real challenges and technical issues faced by women, the statement said.