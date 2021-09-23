New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu shows slight increase at 1,682

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported a slight increase in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,682 from 1,647 on Tuesday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,50,370.

After 1,627 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,027. The number of deaths registered was 21 and 1,51,802 samples were tested.

New cases in Chennai were 194 (198), while Coimbatore reported 245 (218) cases.

On Wednesday 66,214 vaccinations were administered across the State.