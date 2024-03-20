C. P. Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Jharkhand, assumed office as the third Governor of Telangana at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

After the swearing-in, he said he would collaborate with all stakeholders, including the Central and State Governments. He urged all political parties, officials, and civil society organisations to prioritise addressing the needs and aspirations of the common people.

He said that everyone’s voice would be heard and every concern would be addressed. He called upon everyone to unite and embark on a journey of transformation, guided by the principles of democracy, justice, and compassion.

Radhakrishnan’s appointment came after the resignation of Tamilisai Soundarajan early this week.

