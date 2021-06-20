New IT rules ‘empower social media users’ clarifies Permanent Mission of India to UN

India’s new IT Rules are designed to empower ordinary users of social media and enable victims of abuse ont social media platforms have a forum for redressal of their grievances, explained the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva.

This follows concerns raised by Special Procedures Branch of the Human Rights Council regarding India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The Mission informed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undertook broad consultations in 2018 with various stakeholders, including individuals, civil society, industry association and organisations and invited public comments to prepare the draft Rules.

It said, thereafter an inter-ministerial meeting had discussed in detail the comments received in detail and, accordingly, India's interdediary guidelines were finalised.

‘Constitutional guarantee’

“The Permanent Mission of India would also like to highlight that India's democratic credentials are well recognised. The right to freedom of speech and expression is guaranteed under the Indian Constitution. The independent judiciary and a robust media are part of India's democratic structure,” it said.

The enactment of new IT Rules had become necessary due to widespread concerns about issues relating to increased instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, including inducement for recruitment of terrorists, circulation of obscene content, spread of disharmony, financial frauds, incitement of violence and public order, it said.

“The Permanent Mission of India to the Office of the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Special Procedures Branch of the Human Rights Council the assurances of its highest consideration,” it added.