Nexon EV fleet leased for ‘Safe Kerala’ programme

A smart fleet of 65 Nexon EVs from Tata Motors will strengthen the ‘Safe Kerala’ programme of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department to help it effectively manage and regulate the State’s vehicular traffic round the clock.

The department has leased 65 Nexon EVs for eight years from the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd through the State government’s own Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert). The first lot of 45 Nexon EVs has been delivered already.

‘Safe Kerala’ is a programme focuses on enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects holistically through mediums such as proper training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.

‘Kerala’s preferred choice’

Shailesh Chandra, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that the company is grateful to Anert for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government. “We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is its preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project.”

The Nexon EV commands a 63 per cent market share in the personal EV segment and the company hopes to continue to lead the market, Chandra added. It has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions to introduce best-in-class green mobility solutions.

35 connected features

The Nexon EV delivers a range of 312 km on a single charge with zero emissions and is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. This electric SUV comes with a dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.

It also offers 35 mobile apps-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. More than 1,500 Nexon EVs are currently plying on Indian roads, Chandra added.