Nexon EV fleet leased for ‘Safe Kerala’ programme

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
A smart fleet of 65 Nexon EVs from Tata Motors will strengthen the ‘Safe Kerala’ programme of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department to help it effectively manage and regulate the State’s vehicular traffic round the clock.
The department has leased 65 Nexon EVs for eight years from the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd through the State government’s own Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert). The first lot of 45 Nexon EVs has been delivered already.
‘Safe Kerala’ is a programme focuses on enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects holistically through mediums such as proper training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.
Shailesh Chandra, President- Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that the company is grateful to Anert for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government. “We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is its preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project.”
The Nexon EV commands a 63 per cent market share in the personal EV segment and the company hopes to continue to lead the market, Chandra added. It has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions to introduce best-in-class green mobility solutions.
The Nexon EV delivers a range of 312 km on a single charge with zero emissions and is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. This electric SUV comes with a dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.
It also offers 35 mobile apps-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. More than 1,500 Nexon EVs are currently plying on Indian roads, Chandra added.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...