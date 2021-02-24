Next phase of Covid vaccination to commence from March 1

Covid-19 vaccination for people above the age of 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45 will commence from March 1.

As per the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, there would be 10,000 government vaccination centres and 20,000 private vaccination centres.

While the vaccine will be available free of cost at government centres, those getting vaccinated at private hospitals may have to pay for the vaccine, at a rate soon to be decided by the Health Ministry, said Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Environment, while briefing the media.

