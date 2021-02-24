National

Next phase of Covid vaccination to commence from March 1

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 24, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

At 10,000 government vaccination centres and 20,000 private ones

Covid-19 vaccination for people above the age of 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45 will commence from March 1.

As per the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, there would be 10,000 government vaccination centres and 20,000 private vaccination centres.

Covid vaccinations in India close to 1-crore mark

While the vaccine will be available free of cost at government centres, those getting vaccinated at private hospitals may have to pay for the vaccine, at a rate soon to be decided by the Health Ministry, said Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Environment, while briefing the media.

No need to vaccinate Covid-19 survivors; they develop natural immunity: AIIMS Professor

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 24, 2021
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.