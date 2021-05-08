NHPC vaccinates 117 electricity staff

NHPC Ltd has given the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine to 117 employees from the central government and central power sector PSUs including its own staffers under an ongoing drive in Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Power said on Saturday.

The vaccination drive is being carried out for the safety of power sector personnel so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured, the Ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, NHPC organised a vaccination drive at IREDA in association with Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. The vaccinated employees, from the age of 18 to 44, from Ministry of Power, IREDA, PFC, NSPCL, NTPC, MNRE, NEEPCO and CEA received their first dosage of Covishield vaccine during the drive.