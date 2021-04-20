Night curfew imposed in Telangana as Covid cases surge

With Covid-19 cases rapidly increasing , the Telangana Government has imposed night curfew in the State with immediate effect. The curfew-- from 9 pm to 5 am-- will be in force till 5 am on May 1.

“All the offices, firms, shops, establishments and restaurants shall close their operation by 8 pm,” Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said in the order.

The orderhas exempted essential services, e-commerce deliveries, production facilities that require to work continuously and cold storage facilities from the curfew restrictions. The print and electronic media offices are also exempted from the restrictions.

“The order will bar movement of people during the curfew period. Patients, pregnant women, passengers going to and coming from airports, bus stations and railway stations will be exempted from the restrictions,” he said.

The curfew orders will not impact intra-State and inter-State movement of people and transportation of goods. No separate permission or pass is required for such travel or transport of goods.

New cases

Meanwhile, the State has reported 5,926 new Covid-19 positive cases and 18 deaths due to the infection on Monday.

The active cases mounted to 42,853, with reports over 6,000 tests are awaited. The State, which stopped the vaccination drive for a day on Sunday due to shortage of doses, resumed the drive on Monday by administering 1.77 lakh doses.

The State so far administered 31.29 lakh doses through 1,414 centres.