NirogStreet raises $2 million in pre-Series A funding

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
NirogStreet, a technology-led Ayurveda platform, has secured $2 million in pre-Series A funding led by Wavemaker Partners and Amand Ventures.
Existing investor Spiral Ventures has also participated in this round, the company said in a statement.
“The recent investment will be employed to strengthen the technology platform and strengthen the supply chain to ensure delivery of quality medicines to Ayurveda doctors and clinics. Ayurveda has been vulnerable to the problem of sub-standard medicines and NirogStreet, from the very beginning, has directed its efforts towards rooting out this problem,” Ram N Kumar, Founder, NirogStreet, said.
“Ayurveda has demonstrated its leadership in the time of Covid-19 and we played an important role in making Ayurveda mainstream. Ayurveda has huge potential to bring India on the centre stage of world healthcare,” he added.
From a network of 200 NirogStreet-certified ayurvedic clinics, the company aims to expand to 5,000 clinics by 2022. The brand, which is also planning to expand globally, has plans to partner with over 100 ayurvedic medicine manufacturers and brands in the next one year.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...