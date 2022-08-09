Nitish Kumar resigns as chief minister of NDA govt in Bihar

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met the Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar.

He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

Kumar is expected to form a new government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.

After meeting Chauhan, Kumar went to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.