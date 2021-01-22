Nitta launches international standard gelatin for food enthusiasts

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd has launched premium gelatin of international standards in the hotel, restaurant and café category.

The company said the food connoisseurs can look forward to preparing and experiencing a variety of desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies and marshmallows, at international standards. This is the first time a gelatin manufacturer in India offering food-grade gelatin in its own brand for retail segment, a press release said.

“Over the years, our food consumption has evolved with novel foods, deserts and candies introduced to us from other countries. Good quality gelatin is the one ingredient that goes into most of these items. Quality of gelatin determines the excellent texture - melt in mouth feeling and flavour release. Our product customised for this segment is to cater discerning customers with this requirement. With the best organoleptic profile and performance for dietary requirement, the product is expected to be palatable for food connoisseurs. The culinary adventures by most Indians during the pandemic has only strengthened our belief that we have enterprising and discerning customers who wants international standard, premium gelatin in convenient formats, preferably manufactured in India,” said Sajiv K. Menon, Managing Director, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

The premium gelatin is manufactured with Japanese technology as per GMP and HACCP system under hygiene rules by the European regulation. Derived from natural sources, the gelatin contains all essential amino acids except Tryptophan. Nitta Gelatin is globally renowned for pharmaceutical and food grade gelatin. The low endotoxin gelatin manufactured by Nitta Gelatin is also used for the preparation of blood plasma expander, a life-saving product used in extreme cases of trauma.