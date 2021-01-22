Nitta launches international standard gelatin for food enthusiasts

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd has launched premium gelatin of international standards in the hotel, restaurant and café category.
The company said the food connoisseurs can look forward to preparing and experiencing a variety of desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies and marshmallows, at international standards. This is the first time a gelatin manufacturer in India offering food-grade gelatin in its own brand for retail segment, a press release said.
Also read: Shortage of cattle bones hit India’s gelatin manufacturers hard
“Over the years, our food consumption has evolved with novel foods, deserts and candies introduced to us from other countries. Good quality gelatin is the one ingredient that goes into most of these items. Quality of gelatin determines the excellent texture - melt in mouth feeling and flavour release. Our product customised for this segment is to cater discerning customers with this requirement. With the best organoleptic profile and performance for dietary requirement, the product is expected to be palatable for food connoisseurs. The culinary adventures by most Indians during the pandemic has only strengthened our belief that we have enterprising and discerning customers who wants international standard, premium gelatin in convenient formats, preferably manufactured in India,” said Sajiv K. Menon, Managing Director, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.
The premium gelatin is manufactured with Japanese technology as per GMP and HACCP system under hygiene rules by the European regulation. Derived from natural sources, the gelatin contains all essential amino acids except Tryptophan. Nitta Gelatin is globally renowned for pharmaceutical and food grade gelatin. The low endotoxin gelatin manufactured by Nitta Gelatin is also used for the preparation of blood plasma expander, a life-saving product used in extreme cases of trauma.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Only half the Sensex stocks have bettered the index’s return in the last 10,000-point journey
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...