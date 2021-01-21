Nitte to organise ‘Agritech Hackathon’ in March

AIC Nitte Incubation Centre and BMSIT Incubation Centre will conduct a three-day ‘Agritech Hackathon’ from March 5-7.

A press release by the Nitte-based AIC Nitte Incubation Centre said that the event plans to bring together individuals, businesses and educational institutions to find solutions to the challenges in the agri sector. The contest will offer an open platform to share ideas that can reshape the future and travel towards ‘Agri 4.0’.

It said that individuals, social enterprises and start-ups who have developed or are developing technology-based innovations that can impact the lives of farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, and demonstrate business model sustainability can participate in this 50-hour hackathon.

The winners of the hackathon will get prizes, incubation support and mentoring for one year, it said.