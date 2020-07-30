National

No entrance test for IIMC this year

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 30, 2020 Published on July 30, 2020

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the first semester of all the IIMC courses will be conducted in online mode only in this academic year.

First semester to be conducted in online mode

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will not conduct an entrance test for any of its courses this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to a notification issued on July 28.

“Accordingly, instead of the traditional mode of entrance test, that IIMC has been resorting to in the past, it has been decided to adopt an admission process for all the courses this year, in which more weightage is given to the marks scored by candidates in the qualifying examinations, up to graduation level including class 12th and 10th exam, followed by online interview conducted by IIMC,” said the notification.

Classes to all the courses will be commencing only together and it will be announced subsequently. In view of Covid-19 related situation prevailing in the country, the first semester of all the courses will be conducted in online mode only in this academic year.

“It is expected from all the prospective students that they have access to a good quality laptop or computer with strong internet connections at home or their place of stay,” the notification added.

Detailed notice along with prospectus and application will be issued by July 30.

Published on July 30, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India plans to add 35,000 troops along China border as tensions simmer