No entrance test for IIMC this year

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will not conduct an entrance test for any of its courses this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, according to a notification issued on July 28.

“Accordingly, instead of the traditional mode of entrance test, that IIMC has been resorting to in the past, it has been decided to adopt an admission process for all the courses this year, in which more weightage is given to the marks scored by candidates in the qualifying examinations, up to graduation level including class 12th and 10th exam, followed by online interview conducted by IIMC,” said the notification.

Classes to all the courses will be commencing only together and it will be announced subsequently. In view of Covid-19 related situation prevailing in the country, the first semester of all the courses will be conducted in online mode only in this academic year.

“It is expected from all the prospective students that they have access to a good quality laptop or computer with strong internet connections at home or their place of stay,” the notification added.

Detailed notice along with prospectus and application will be issued by July 30.