‘No operator has refused to handle cargo from any Nation’

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways has clarified that no operator at any major port has denied handling of EXIM (export-import) cargo from any nation.
“Port operators are supposed to provide their services on non-discriminatory basis. However, port restrictions provision can be exercised by the competent authorities of Government of India, Ministry of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade,” said the Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
At the same time, the Minister also acknowledged that Adani Port and SEZ (APSEZ) has issued advisory through circular dated October 11, according to which from November 15, APSEZ is not handling EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The trade advisory is applicable to all the terminals, including third party terminals at any APSEZ port, he added.
Following a large drug haul at the Mundra port in Gujarat in October, APSEZ had issued the trade advisory. Iran had objected to the “unprofessional” move and complained to the Centre about it.
The Customs Department had then written to APSEZ questioning its ban and pointing out that such restrictions can only be authorised by the DGFT.
Provisions for examination of the goods are already there in the Customs Act, 1962, the Minister said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...