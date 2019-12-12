Northeast burning, it’s a repeat of Jammu and Kashmir, says Congress’ Azad

Review | Amazon’s Echo Flex: Alexa is squeezed into a wall plug
What do you get when you take a wall plug and put it together with a tiny speaker? The Echo Flex, an ...
Terming the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) passed by Parliament unconstitutional, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday that the entire northeast is “burning” in protest against the legislation, and what is happening in the region is a repeat of what happened in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said the Congress has been trying to highlight that the bill “violated” constitutional provisions and the government was “suppressing” the voice of people from these States.
Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance earlier in the day to the people of Assam, the epicentre of the anti-CAB protests, that their culture and rights would not be affected, Azad said assurances don’t really matter when people are being “killed”.
“By imposing Section 144 (restricting assembly of four or more people), curfew and ordering lathi-charge, and not allowing people to speak out, you are killing them. Do assurances really matter thereafter? It is same as what has happened with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. What is happening in the northeastern states is a repeat of what has happened in J&K,” he told reporters here.
“The entire North-East is burning,” he said. “There is not even a single state in the North-East which is not burning. We wanted to say this. And the government’s claim that they have given some concession to the North-East is wrong as it has not given any concessions.”
Azad said the situation in the entire country is very bad, be it the central or southern part, or even Delhi. “And there is a lot of voice raised against this bill.” “Almost 80-90 per cent of the people are against this bill. They (the government) have got this bill passed on the basis of numbers,” he claimed.
He said every religion and caste is equal. “So you cannot make any law on the basis of a particular religion. This law is being made for one particular religion. What we are saying is it is against the Constitution and thus is unconstitutional.”
He also made a demand that the land of tribals be protected in Leh and Kargil under the 6th Schedule. “Normally, the land of tribals in North-East is protected. But, the land of scheduled tribes is not protected in Leh, Kargil and Ladakh,” he said.
What do you get when you take a wall plug and put it together with a tiny speaker? The Echo Flex, an ...
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...