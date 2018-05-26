Not scared of Opposition unity, says Amit Shah

The BJP said on Saturday that it is not scared of the Opposition's unity and expressed confidence that such a coming together of parties will have no impact in 2019.

Talking to reporters on the fourth anniversary of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, BJP president Amit Shah said all those leaders from the Opposition side were against the BJP in 2014. “We are not scared. This unity does not make any difference. This will not have any impact in 2019,” he said.

When asked about TDP's exit from NDA, he said the JD(U) of Nitish Kumar has joined the NDA. “11 parties joined after 2014,” he added. Citing Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results, he said the media predicted that the SP-Congress alliance will win, but BJP got more than 300 seats when results were announced. “Opposition has chosen politics of lies. Their only aim is removing Modi. BJP's aim is to remove corruption and poverty,” he added.

He said BJP is committed to work for the poor, Dalits, tribals and backward people. “This government ensured a corruption free administration. It functioned democratically,” he said. He said Modi works for 15 to 18 hours a day. Politics of performance and politics of development replaced rule of dynasties, he said and claimed that the BJP ensured political stability along with administrative stability.

Targetting Congress, he said those who proclaimed Emergency is now crying about censorship in media. “We are not going to deviate from politics of development. We have done a lot of work in four years. In 2019, people will re-elect Modi,” he added.

He said the Centre will address the issue of rising oil prices. “The oil prices remained unchanged for three years under UPA. Now they are worried if the prices are high for three days. Centre is trying to address the situation,” he said.

In Thoothukkudi firing, he said law and order is state subject and the Home Ministry has sought report from the State and a decision will be taken after studying the report.