NTPC: A power giant that has re-energised itself

An NTPC spokesperson, in an interview with BusinessLine, details how the company has re-invented itself to cope with the challenges of change, and the way ahead for the power players. Excerpts:

How was the transition from a controlled economy to a market economy managed?

NTPC was formed in 1975 to boost power development in India. Since then, it has been providing reliable power and -related solutions in an economical, efficient and environment-friendly manner.

NTPC is now the largest power generation company in the country. NTPC’s leadership position has continued even in the post-liberalisation phase since 1991. It has, over the years, adopted state-of-the-art technologies to ensure reliable and economical power for the country.

What are the challenges that the company has faced over the years?

Starting from fossil fuel, NTPC has now built a strong presence in the renewable energy space, including hydro, wind, solar and floating solar. This transformation has played a major role in lowering the company’s carbon footprint. The company has also diversified into consultancy, power trading, distribution and coal mining.

NTPC has maintained its old units which are still among its best-performing plants. Its investment in FGD technology across its plants is proof of its commitment towards clean and sustainable environment.

What’s next?

NTPC has gradually made its presence in the overseas markets. It has also taken several measures to curb waste in its plants and is also working towards turning waste into energy.

NTPC is also strengthening its bond with the communities around its power stations. Its Girl Empowerment Programme (GEM) is designed to empower the girl child at the grassroots level by giving her an equal opportunity. It has provided a much-needed platform to young minds from the underprivileged background to realise their potential.