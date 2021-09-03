National

Number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu edges up to 1,568

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 03, 2021

Chennai reports 162 new cases, Coimbatore 239

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased marginally to 1,568 on Friday from1,562 on Thursday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,19,511.

After 1,657 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,370. The number of deaths registered was 19 and 1,60,742 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 162 (166) new cases, while Coimbatore saw 239 (215) cases, according to the State Health department data.

Published on September 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like