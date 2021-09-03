Number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu edges up to 1,568

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased marginally to 1,568 on Friday from1,562 on Thursday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,19,511.

After 1,657 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,370. The number of deaths registered was 19 and 1,60,742 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 162 (166) new cases, while Coimbatore saw 239 (215) cases, according to the State Health department data.