Number of new Covid-19 cases in TN declines to 1,509

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 01, 2021

Chennai reports 177 cases, Coimbatore 186

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu declined to 1,509 on Wednesday from 1,512 on Tuesday, to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,16,381.

After 1,725 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,620. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,54,718 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 177 (189) new cases, while Coimbatore saw 186 (188) cases, according to the State Health Department data.

On Wednesday, a total of 5,53,977 were vaccinated.

Published on September 01, 2021

