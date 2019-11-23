Odisha CM sanctions Rs 100 cr for Utkal University infrastructure developments

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs 100 crore assistance for the infrastructure development of Utkal University here.

The CM announced this after inaugurating the five-day platinum celebration of Odisha’s premier varsity here. Patnaik said improving the quality of education at all levels of the education system is a top priority of his government.

He said: “The state government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to Utkal University for opening six centres of excellence.” The Chief Minister called upon the students to contribute for the growth of Odisha and be a part of this “unprecedented development process“.

While paying his tributes to great sons of Odisha, the Chief Minister recalled the contribution of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati, Pandit Nilakantha Das and Pandit Godabaris Mishra among others who visualised the capitalisation of the states intellectual resources through this university.

“Teachers and students are the principal players in an institution like this. Teaching, learning is an ongoing and evolving process. Management, infrastructure, learning resources and even curriculum are facilitating factors. The outcome of this entire exercise is quality human resource,” he said.

He also inaugurated the Central Instrumentation Centre and Digital Library Building of the university. He also laid the foundation stone for the boundary wall project.