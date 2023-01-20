The High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the Odisha government, under the chairpersonship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has approved nine industrial projects worth nearly ₹1.53 lakh crore that are likely to generate over 27,030 employment opportunities.

Approvals have been given to projects spread across diverse sectors, including green energy and equipment, metals and minerals, paper, and IT infrastructure. The committee has given the go-ahead to four projects in the green energy and equipment sector, two projects in the paper industry, two projects in the metals and minerals sector, and one project in the IT infrastructure sector.

Green energy projects

The HLCA approved the proposal of ACME Clean Energy Private Ltd., entailing an investment of ₹58,209 crore. It proposes to set up a green hydrogen plant and a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 1.1 million tonnes (mt) at Kujanga and Jagatsinghpur and a captive renewable energy unit (4,500 MW solar power plant) at Koraput and Kalahandi districts. It is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 3,400 people in the state, said an official press statement.

The committee also approved the proposal of Avaada Green H2 Private Ltd at Ganjam district, which promises an investment of ₹23,500 crore and is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 1,500 people.

HLCA has approved two other projects in the green energy and equipment sector, namely Renew EFuels Private Ltd. (REFPL) and Ocior Energy Private Ltd., which aim to provide employment to more than 3,300 people. While REFPL intends to set up a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 1.09 mt, Ocior Energy’s proposal includes the installation of a green ammonia plant with a 1 mt capacity.

Paper sector

In the paper sector, the committee gave nod to two projects, namely Bank Note Paper Mill India and Deevyashakti India. With an investment of ₹2,500 crore, the Bank Note Paper Mill India (a JV between the central government and RBI) proposes to set up a bank note paper unit at Balasore, which will provide employment opportunities to more than 800 people. Deevyashakti India Private proposes to set up an integrated pulp and paper mill at Dhenkanal, which includes an investment worth ₹1,000 crore. It is expected to provide employment opportunities to around 3,000 people, the release said.

Metals and minerals sector

In terms of the metals and minerals sector, the authority approved two large projects that are expected to provide employment to a total of around 12,500 people in the State. The proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd. includes the setting up of a 7 mtpa steel plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹38,000 crore and is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 11,000 people. The second project in the sector, from Rungta Metals Private Limited (RMPL), is for the expansion of its integrated steel plant from 0.5 mtpa to 1 mtpa in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district, with an investment of ₹1,140 crore.