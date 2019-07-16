Odisha to get first desalination plant

Odisha will get its first desalination plant in Paradip with a capacity of 10 million litres per day, an official said.

The proposed plant, to be built at a cost of around ₹116 crore, is expected to be commissioned by 2021, he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the project was signed between the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), in Chennai on Monday.

According to the MoU, saline water would be made potable for consumption in the PPT township through Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) process.

The MoU was signed between K Ramachandra Rao, chief engineer of PPT and MV Ramana Murthy, Project Director of NIOT.

“The first-of-its-kind drinking water venture in the State by PPT is a landmark project,” said Rao.

Tender for the project is likely to be floated this year, the official said.

The project is aimed at augmenting the water scarcity in the port township, specially during the summer season.