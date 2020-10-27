Odox Soft Hub opens office in Cyberpark Kozhikode

Odox Soft Hub LLP has opened its office in the 45-acre campus of Cyberpark Kozhikode. The company, which focuses on the Odoo ERP Platform and CRM software Solutions across industries, has global clients, a press release said. Odoo, as a software for business management, is an all-in-one solution for business needs.

Last week, Sapling Creations set up its office in the Cyberpark; the Kerala government is making efforts to promote IT/ITeS in the northern part of the state.

Earlier this month, Cyberpark saw the induction of UK-based computing and IT services company John and Smith Solutions LLP that works to provide student real-time experience in the upstate universities of Kannur and Kozhikode.

Since summer 2020, the 2009-founded Cyberpark has seen the inclusion of four companies: Technaureus Info Solutions, D4 Security Solutions serving largely oil and gas industries in West Asia, eRE Business Solutions that specialises in Saas, and Techlogica IT DT Solutions with expertise in end-to-end ERP solutions for business evolution and growth initiatives.