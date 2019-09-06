Oil Minister Pradhan to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar from Sept 7

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will seek to further enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the entire value chain of the hydrocarbon sector during a visit to three West Asian countries beginning Saturday.

Pradhan and an Indian business delegation will be visiting Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar from September 7 to September 12.

He will have meetings with his counterpart in Saudi Arabia, the Minister of Energy, Khalid Al-Falih. In UAE, Pradhan will also meet the senior management of Aramco, the National Oil Company of Saudi Arabia.

Pradhan will attend the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER) at Abu Dhabi on September 10, where India is the co-host along with UAE. India will host the 9th edition of Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable in 2021.

In the UAE, Pradhan is scheduled to meet his counterparts Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO and discuss issues of bilateral hydrocarbon as well as steel sector engagement within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership.

Pradhan will also meet his counterparts from Asian region and Heads of international energy organisations, who are attending the Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable and the World Energy Congress.

In Qatar, he will pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, apart from meeting his counterpart, the Minister of State of Energy Affairs of Qatar, Saad Sherida Al Kaabi. Qatar is India’s largest LNG and LPG supplier, the statement said.