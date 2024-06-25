National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is likely to re nominate Om Birla for the post of speaker. If elected, he will be sixth one to be Speaker for second time. However, it may not be easy for him as opposition block is unlikely to support him.

Also read:Opposition displays strength on first day of 18th Lok Sabha

Birla served as speaker during the 17th Lok Sabha. He won from Kota, in the 2024 election, and this would be his third term. In 2024, he became the first person in 20 years, to be re-elected as an MP to the lower house, after serving as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

According to sources, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, have reached out to the members across party lines, for consensus on the speaker’s election.

Singh is learnt to have held discussions with opposition leaders till late Monday night, to build consensus on the issue.