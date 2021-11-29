Omicron Covid variant: Telangana ‘well prepared’ , keeps 60,000 beds ready

Telangana government is “well prepared'' to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be conducting special drives to encourage people to complete the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination in the wake of concerns over Omicron, a new coronavirus variant.

About 25 lakh are yet to take the second dose of Covid vaccination event after completing the required gap after the first dose.

According to G Srinivas Rao, Director, Public Health, all need to complete as per the schedule to be safe from any incidence of a third wave of the pandemic in the wake of the threat of the new variant.

According to data from the State Public Health Directorate, 90 per cent of the adults (above 18 years) in the state had taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 45 per cent of the eligible population had been administered the second dose.

While there was no need for immediate worry over Omicron, it is important to complete vaccination and adhere to precautions against covid, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance, Rao said.

The state government and health officials are fully prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of any possible third wave due to Omicron.

As of now, there are no concerns as the daily new covid cases in the state are hovering around less than 200, and screening of passengers arriving from abroad has been taken up at Hyderabad airport, he said.

There are 60,099 beds available in the state, out of which 27,966 are in government hospitals. Over 10,000 beds are being arranged specially for children to meet requirements, if any, due to the third wave.