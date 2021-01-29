Opposition boycotts Kovind’s address

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
MPs belonging to Opposition parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament House complex after boycotting President Ramnath Kovind’s address to the joint session. The BJP termed the Opposition’s stand as unfortunate.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said boycotting President’s address doesn’t mean insulting him. “We are standing with farmers and demanding that farm laws be taken back. It is our biggest reason behind boycotting the address. We will debate his speech when there is a Motion of Thanks on it,” Chowdhury said.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was really unfortunate that the entire Opposition boycotted the Presidential address. “President is above political differences. He’s the Constitutional Head. Respecting him in his address is healthy practice of democracy. Unfortunate that Opposition, especially the Congress who governed this country for 50 years, boycotted it. What tradition are they establishing?,” he asked.
Kovind condemns Republic Day violence during farmers protest
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said the farm laws should be repealed. “We protested against the President’s address and raised slogans in support of farmers. We were not allowed inside the Central Hall, so we raised slogans at its gate. Farmers are being called traitors. So, we boycotted the address,” Singh added.
Left MPs separately marched near Parliament demanding justice for farmers. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Kovind’s speech was misleading. Yechury said to say that the three farm laws were properly discussed is a gross misrepresentation of facts. “These ‘important farm bills’ were passed in a din, not allowing any discussion, negating voting and suspending MPs who demanded a vote.”
Kovind condemns Republic Day violence during farmers protest
All this in a tearing hurry in the midst of a raging pandemic. All parliamentary procedures were violated, refusing parliamentary committees’ right to scrutiny, winter session cancelled yet claim passage after ‘extensive deliberations’,” he added.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...